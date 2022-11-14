Jay Leno Hospitalized With Serious Burns To His Face After Car Fire

Update 11/17/22: Added a statement from Jay Leno.

Comedian Jay Leno has reportedly been left with serious burns following an explosion at his garage. The former talk show host is a well known automotive enthusiast and has one of the world's most impressive car collections. Over the years, he has spent a sizable portion of his $450 million net worth on purchasing, restoring, and maintaining a variety of classic cars. Those cars are usually stored at Leno's L.A. garage, which is where he was over the weekend. Notable cars from his collection include a Lamborghini Miura S, a Mercedes-Benz 600 Kompressor, and one of the staggeringly rare McLaren F1s.

The Massachusetts born celebrity's love of cars started at an early age and his first vehicle, an old Ford pickup he and his father spotted outside a gas station, was his first big restoration project. His passion for everything automotive, and his extensive car collection, has developed into a popular YouTube series called "Jay Leno's Garage" in which the comedian shows off interesting vehicles from his own collection, as well as some gems owned by other petrolheads.