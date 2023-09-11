5 Tricks For Starting Your Diesel Engine In The Cold

On the other hand, other trucks have a block heater with an electrical cord typically located in the engine bay. The block heater heats the coolant and helps the engine to warm up quicker. Meanwhile, other block heaters apply heat to the oil pan to warm the oil and make it flow faster when cold starting the engine. Plug the block heater socket into a 110-volt outlet and wait one or two hours before starting the engine.

Also, be sure to fill the tank with winter-blend diesel fuel or Diesel #1D, which has a lower viscosity rating than ordinary diesel fuel and flows more easily in chilly weather. It also has a greater chemical volatility than regular diesel fuel and ignites quicker, making it ideal in freezing temperatures. Diesel fuel thickens or becomes a gel-like consistency below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, so filling the tank with Diesel #1D (instead of Diesel #2D) in frigid weather is necessary to help the engine start quicker.

Andri wahyudi/Shutterstock

If you don't have access to winter-blend diesel, use a cold-weather diesel additive to prevent frozen fuel when parking in the cold. Remember to mix the additive during refueling. Do not mix cold weather fuel additives with Diesel #1D or winterized diesel fuel. The additives might be incompatible with the winter fuel and negatively affect engine performance. Only pour additives in the tank if you can't access winterized diesel fuel.

When the engine starts, give it time to idle and warm up before driving, but for how long? Five to seven minutes is reasonable if the outside temperature is below zero degrees Fahrenheit, while three to five minutes is enough if the outside temperature is zero to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Diesel engines need higher combustion chamber temperatures to operate smoothly. In addition, check the temperature gauge. If the needle is near the middle zone, you can proceed driving.