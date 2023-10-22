Synthetic Vs. Conventional Engine Oil Explained (And Which To Choose For Your Car)

Although most drivers might not pay it too much thought, picking the right motor oil can have a significant impact on the expected life of the engine's components. There are so many oils to pick from that working out exactly what's right for your car can be a tricky task. Price is always an important factor –- no one wants to be paying too much for an oil change -– but it's often the case that paying a premium for better oil can end up saving money in the long run.

Each car or truck manufacturer will have its own recommendations for what oil to use, and SlashGear already has buying guides for some of the most popular brands. We've covered how to pick the best oil for your Toyota and the optimal brand for your Honda, but before you start comparing products, it's best to know the difference between conventional and synthetic oil. With this guide, we'll cover all you need to know.