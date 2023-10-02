How To Choose The Best Oil To Use In Your Honda

Honda is one of the most well-known and reliable car brands. The brand sells millions of cars per year, and that's not counting Honda's excellent motorcycles. As such, there are a bunch of Honda owners out there and not all of them may know the basics about oil. Oil is the lifeblood of your car and without it, the car is 100% certain to break down. No matter how reliable a car is, you still need to change the oil to keep it running smoothly.

The only hard part is that Honda has been around for decades, so there are a lot of different Honda vehicles. Fortunately, Honda has engineered their vehicles to run on standard oil types that are commonly available. You won't need to buy an exotic oil or look for a weird viscosity rating. Honda doesn't implement any strange oil pan placement or behaviors. They're one of the easiest car brands to service yourself, and there are plenty of Honda dealerships — along with independent mechanics — that can handle them.

So, let's get down to brass tacks. Most modern Honda cars use the same type of oil. With the exception of the S2000, which takes 5W-30, almost every Honda built after 2003 takes either 0W-20 or 0W-25. (We'll get into the specifics later.) There is a lot to know about how oil works in a Honda, especially if you're a little newer to "car stuff."