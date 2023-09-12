Things You Need To Have In Your Car's Emergency Kit Before Winter

The thing about the changing seasons is that they tend to sneak up on you. It may be a balmy 80 degrees out one moment, but then you blink, and suddenly it's scarves and hot cocoa. Because the change in seasons can be so unpredictable, it's of the utmost importance to be prepared well ahead of time. You'll be glad you did in the event something bad happens and you're not stuck on the side of the road in the snow.

Speaking of being stuck in the snow, winter is probably the most preparation-worthy of the seasons, bringing with it both bitter cold and obstructing snow. No matter how road and weather-ready your car may be, all it takes is a single flat tire to strand you on the highway in a blizzard, where conditions can swiftly become dangerous. Before that happens, you'd better get your emergency winter car kit in order, filling it with vital tools and resources.