5 Emergency Tools You Should Always Keep In Your Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just as you should always have an emergency kit in your home, you should keep similar emergency tools in your car. While having a vehicle theoretically means you can travel somewhere to pick up supplies you need in a pinch or drive for help if you need it, getting stranded in the middle of nowhere with car trouble changes that very quickly. In that situation, the emergency tools you keep in your vehicle make a huge difference.

Fortunately, most essential items don't take up much space, and your car should have room for everything you need. "Better safe than sorry" isn't just a worn-out maxim — it's very good advice and a lesson you don't want to learn after it's too late.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of the emergency tools you should always keep in your vehicle. Of course, there are items not on this list you should keep in your car as well — like extra oil, antifreeze, and a tire gauge — but the tools here are for immediate emergencies that can't wait. If you don't already have the tools on this list, you'll want to make sure you get them as soon as possible so you're prepared if the time comes when you urgently need them.