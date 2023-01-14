How To Properly Jump A Car Battery

A car battery is a crucial component in the proper function of any vehicle, but despite their importance, they can be fickle. ThoughtCo. notes that batteries in virtually all devices perform worse in cold weather, suggesting that car owners in northern regions should always carry jumper cables in the trunk to battle the affects of winter chill. Simply put, this happens as a result of the atomic-level movement of electrons while a battery is in operation. The colder the battery, the slower the electrons will move through the chemical processes, leading the battery to perform with a far weaker charge than it may actually carry.

Lifewire also reports that parasitic drains are a key issue to maintain a vigilant eye against in protecting the integrity and lifespan of your battery. Even in warmer climates and seasons, a battery can succumb to total drainage by a glove compartment light that never shuts off or headlights accidentally left on throughout the weekend.

The takeaway, of course, is that jumping a car battery is a key skill for any driver to master, regardless of local conditions. With these simple steps, the process is made effortless.