This New Tire Technology Could Keep You Out Of Big Trouble

Air-filled tires have been a thorn in the sidewall for as long as they have existed, and many companies have taken a crack at solving the problem of flat tires: suspension to compensate, tire sealant, and offroad moose inserts. Regardless of how successful these technologies were at solving the flat-tire problem, though, they all had their drawbacks.

One of the more recent and more successful implementations of anti-flat technology, run-flat technology, is part of the tire's design, instead of being an aftermarket addition. Rather than trying to patch the hole after the fact, or trying to prevent the air from escaping some other way, run-flat tires simply allow the tire to run empty by having reinforced sidewalls and bracing in the tread area that can take the weight of the vehicle when a puncture occurs (according to Bridgestone). While run-flats are a good solution, the airless or low-pressure runtime is limited to 50 miles at a maximum speed of 50 mph.

Despite their limitations, run-flats come pre-installed on many luxury vehicles nowadays, especially since a lower number of cars actually come with spares anymore, according to Cars.com. Now, Bridgestone and Dow are proposing a new solution that's also built into the tire from the factory and is supposedly lighter, more effective, and more eco-friendly than traditional solutions.