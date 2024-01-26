Engine Coolant Colors Explained: Which Is Best For Your Car?

Most folks are aware that having a full coolant system is extremely important. Without proper cooling, your engine can overheat and cause severe damage or all-out destruction to your engine. However, some folks may be unaware that their vehicle requires a specific type of coolant. Mixing coolant types can also have expensive consequences, such as clotting and blockage of your cooling system. This can cause failing water pumps, overheating, and the same detrimental engine failure.

There are three major types of coolant found in major automotive manufacturers: IAT, OAT, and HOAT. Let's take a look at the key differences between these coolants and which manufacturers typically use each type. It is worth keeping in mind, though, that some manufacturers have changed the types of coolant they use over the years. So, if you're looking to top off your coolant or flush your cooling system, the best way to know exactly what type of coolant you need is to call your local dealership, give them your VIN, and get the info directly from them.