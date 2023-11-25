Making This Radiator Mistake Can Easily Overheat Your Engine

One of the greatest dangers a driver can face is an engine overheat. It's a sad fate that can befall motorists at any time, and it can be incredibly damaging. This is why protective coolant is so very important: If the heat is allowed to build enough, you might even find the cylinder and pistons fuse. As such, it's vital to be aware of the different methods of mitigating the threat of engine overheats, as well as the seemingly-innocuous mistakes that can actually lead them to occur in the first place.

Take the radiator for instance. It has an enormous role to play in maintaining a safe temperature within a vehicle, and like many of its delicate components, cannot perform optimally if not regularly maintained. It's potentially even more harmful to improperly care for the radiator. One common error in this regard is topping up with just water, without adding any coolant.

Here's a look at why this is such an auto no-no, and what ICE drivers should be doing instead.