10 Bad Habits That Are Ruining Your Car's Engine

Cars are, in general, a lot more reliable than they used to be. Newer manufacturing processes, better materials, and the advancement of onboard diagnostic technologies have certainly helped. Car engines are staying alive longer on average, and diagnosing issues is easier than it used to be. All mechanics have to do these days is plug a machine into the ODBII port on your car and it will tell the mechanic what's going on. It's easier than ever to keep a car on the road longer.

However, none of those improvements matter if the vehicle's owner isn't being careful. Although it is entirely possible to knock around a car quite a bit without causing damage, bad habits can build up over time and reduce the overall lifespan of the car. You wouldn't see damage immediately; you'd only realize it at the end of the car's life when the engine goes down at 100,000 miles instead of 200,000 miles. It might not be that dramatic, but you get the point.

So, here is a list of bad habits that you should avoid assiduously if you want your engine to live longer. Some of these are not always avoidable, and that's okay. Performing some of the actions below once or twice isn't going to harm anything. It's only if you do it over and over again over a long period of time that it starts to harm your vehicle.