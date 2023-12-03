Why You Should Avoid Revving Your Engine For A Quick Warm-Up

If winters are especially cold where you live, you'll probably want to defrost the windows and increase the temperature enough, so you're not shivering during the first part of your drive. Adding a remote starter or block heater is an easy way to do this while avoiding the damage revving your engine can cause.

Block heaters, also known as engine warmers, are designed to preheat the engine and its fluids before you start it. If you leave your car outdoors in regions that experience extreme cold, the antifreeze can turn into a gel, and oil can thicken, which could strain or damage your engine when you start your car. These devices make it easier to start the engine in cold weather, which reduces engine wear and tear and allows your car's heater to start working faster. However, unless you live in a region where temperatures drop below five degrees Fahrenheit, you can probably go without a block heater.

A remote start is a good choice if you live in a region where temperatures get cold but not cold enough to cause engine coolant to solidify or become too thick to function properly. Remote starts won't do much to protect your car's engine in sub-zero weather, but they do go a long way toward helping you stay warm by allowing you to start your car and warm it up before going outside.