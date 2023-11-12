Want To Add Remote Start To Your Car Before Winter? Here's How Much It'll Likely Cost

There are three main types of aftermarket remote starts: one-way, two-way, and smartphone starting. One-way remote starts are the most common and basic. Typically, with the vehicle locked, you press the remote start button, and it sends a signal to your vehicle. The vehicle lights will flash, signifying that the vehicle has turned on. The caveat is that you won't know your vehicle has started via the remote unless you have a view of your vehicle.

On the other hand, a two-way remote start works similarly, but when the remote start is successful, there will either be an LED light or an LCD screen telling you your vehicle has started. Finally, a smartphone remote start is the same as a two-way, but you can remotely start your vehicle from your phone, and it will indicate on the smartphone the vehicle has started.

Each type of remote starter will vary in its starting range, difficulty to install, and compatibility. Base-level remote starts typically will start a vehicle within 50 feet –- it's the best fit for starting your vehicle within close proximity of your home or office. More advanced remote starts can reach around 1,000 feet or more, while some smartphone remote starts have an unlimited range as long as your phone and vehicle are within a cellular network.

Depending on your vehicle's year, make, and model, it may be more expensive to install. Some remote starts are universal, but some may require additional wiring and extra parts for it to work properly.