11 Budget-Friendly Luxury Cars To Buy Second-Hand

While the car market isn't quite as red-hot as it was during the height of the pandemic, a combination of strong demand, short supply, and inflation has kept prices buoyant over the last couple years. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB) data, the average new car price for March 2023 was just over $48,000, a slight decline over the previous month but only by a single percentage point. The market is tipping slightly more in favor of buyers, but the most popular new models continue to see long waiting lists and potentially high dealer markups for existing inventory.

The used market, however, looks a little brighter, at least for buyers looking for luxury cars. In particular, certain models at the more affordable end of the luxury market can be picked up for significant discounts off their original MSRP, making them within reach of those who can't justify splashing out on a new luxury vehicle. We've scoured the classifieds to whittle down 11 top picks that offer great value at the moment, from crossovers to convertibles. Our road tests for each car proved them to be strong contenders when they were new, and a few years on, they're arguably even more appealing.

We've also covered how much buyers should expect to pay for each, using data from KBB's fair market valuation tool. Each one of these 11 cars can be picked up for less than the price of an average new car, but each offers luxury well above what most new cars offer.