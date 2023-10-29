10 Of The Best And Most Comfortable Cars For Tall Drivers

While the ever-increasing popularity of SUVs and crossovers means that cars are getting taller from the outside, that's not necessarily the case in the cabin. In fact, there are plenty of high-riding cars that aren't anywhere near as roomy as their exterior dimensions would suggest, especially for drivers at the top end of the height spectrum. On the flip side though, the cars with the most headroom and legroom for the driver and front passenger aren't always the models you might expect.

Inevitably, many of the roomiest cars on the market are large SUVs, but a handful of sedans and crossovers also rank highly on the list. Here, we've rounded up a selection of 10 of the most accommodating cars from a variety of segments – each of which can be bought new for either the 2023 or 2024 model year – with the aim of including something for all needs and budgets. Here are the best cars for tall drivers.