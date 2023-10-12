2024 Kia EV9 Prices: How Much Each Trim Level Will Cost (And How Much Range They Get)
The EPA has finally revealed three range figures for Kia's latest three-row electric SUV, the EV9, and the figures have managed to beat the brand's own internal all-electric range (AER) expectations. At the top of the efficiency summit is the Light RWD model that comes fitted with a 99.8 kWh battery pack and goes up to 304 miles on a single charge. Of course, the real-life range figures would be different –- and most likely lower –- but the numbers are still not too shabby for a large SUV.
Comparable rides from the likes of Rivian and GMC also deliver in the early 300-mile ballpark, but they cost a lot more than what Hyundai is asking for its new electric SUV. The Light rear-wheel-drive trim of the EV9 starts at $59,200 before destination charges worth $1,495 are applied. Kia is also selling a more affordable trim of this configuration that carries a sticker price of $54,900 and comes fitted with a smaller 76.1 kWh battery hooked up to a 215 horsepower motor and capable of going 230 miles on a single charge.
All Kia EV9 buyers will be rewarded with free charging credits worth 1,000 kWh on Electrify America's network. But do keep in mind that it there is no particular shipment date attached to the car, and we only have a vague "Q4 2023" window for when the car will appear at dealerships in the US.
A solid EV from the East
The mid-tier EV9 variants come in two flavors –- Land and Wind -– both of which feature a 99.8 kWh battery pack and deliver a 280-mile range. The Wind e-AWD version costs $63,900, while the Land e-AWD model will set you back by $69,900 in return for an added dash of performance. Kia's top-of-the-line offering in the EV9 portfolio is the GT-Line e-AWD, which can only muster 270 miles on a single charge and costs $73,900.
Kia will offer the car in single and dual-motor versions, with the latter delivering 379 horsepower in an all-wheel-drive format that is limited to the pricer models. As far as charging goes, the Kia EV9 is claimed to go from 10% to 80% in less than 25 minutes when plugged into a DC fast charger. But those are numbers when you have access to a charging network that plays well with the car's 800V battery architecture.
Using the onboard 11kW charger, you are looking at a Level 2 charging pace, meaning the car could take five to 10 hours to juice up an empty tank on a 240V grid. Just in case the Kia EV9 has caught your fancy and you're willing to drop the $750 reservation fee before November 27, the Korean car maker will bestow you with goodies such as Webasto Go Dual Voltage Portable EV Charger and access to paid digital features for a year. But more importantly, you will be rewarded with a complimentary three-year maintenance cover.