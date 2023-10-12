2024 Kia EV9 Prices: How Much Each Trim Level Will Cost (And How Much Range They Get)

The EPA has finally revealed three range figures for Kia's latest three-row electric SUV, the EV9, and the figures have managed to beat the brand's own internal all-electric range (AER) expectations. At the top of the efficiency summit is the Light RWD model that comes fitted with a 99.8 kWh battery pack and goes up to 304 miles on a single charge. Of course, the real-life range figures would be different –- and most likely lower –- but the numbers are still not too shabby for a large SUV.

Comparable rides from the likes of Rivian and GMC also deliver in the early 300-mile ballpark, but they cost a lot more than what Hyundai is asking for its new electric SUV. The Light rear-wheel-drive trim of the EV9 starts at $59,200 before destination charges worth $1,495 are applied. Kia is also selling a more affordable trim of this configuration that carries a sticker price of $54,900 and comes fitted with a smaller 76.1 kWh battery hooked up to a 215 horsepower motor and capable of going 230 miles on a single charge.

All Kia EV9 buyers will be rewarded with free charging credits worth 1,000 kWh on Electrify America's network. But do keep in mind that it there is no particular shipment date attached to the car, and we only have a vague "Q4 2023" window for when the car will appear at dealerships in the US.