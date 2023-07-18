Electrify America EV Fast Charge Pricing Is About To Get Much More Confusing

The price structure for electric vehicle charging is already a bit of a confusing mess, not only for people who are unfamiliar with charging EVs, but seasoned EV owners as well. Unlike gas station pumps, which all more or less function using the same principles, every charging station — be it one from Electrify America or a Tesla Supercharger — operates in a different way.

Electrify America is one of the largest charging networks in the United States, and used a somewhat perplexing multi-tier pricing structure for its chargers. Now, according to an email to Electrify America customers, it isn't going to get any easier to parse.

Starting on August 17 of this year, the charging price will now vary per station. Previously, charging prices varied per state. Once the upcoming changes take place, Electrify America is urging customers to verify the price shown on the app with the charging price at the station. While verifying prices is certainly a good practice to adopt, it does introduce doubt into the equation where it previously didn't exist.