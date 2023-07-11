2024 Buick Envista First Drive: An Affordable Crossover Never Looked So Good

Buick is the oldest active automaker in the United States, dropping its first car in 1899. By the end of the first decade of the 1900s, Buick was the biggest star in the burgeoning automotive scene, thanks in part to the future founder of General Motors, William C. Durant, who purchased the automaker in 1904, then built GM with Buick as the premium brand and final step before consumers hopped into the luxury world of Cadillac.

Since then, Buick's delivered several legendary machines to the world's stage, including the world's first concept car, the 1938 Y-Job, high-performance rides like the Gran Sport/GSX, T-Type and Grand National/GNX, and the ultimate personal luxury cruiser, the Riviera. The brand has even found a big audience in China, where consumers can choose from several models running the gamut from sedans and hatchbacks to crossovers and minivans.

That's not the case for the U.S., however. A far cry from even a few years ago, the current Buick lineup is down to three models, all crossovers: the Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave. For 2024, another "E" arrives to fill in the space left behind by the non-GX Encore, which was discontinued at the end of the 2022 model year. That "E" is for Envista, and Buick hopes to bring in new and returning consumers with its premium entry-level crossover when the first copies arrive in showrooms at the end of July 2023. Thus, I flew out to Ann Arbor, Michigan to see what the Envista has to offer.