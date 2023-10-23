Is Lane Assist Actually Worth It? (And Do You Really Need It?)
Lane-keeping assist or lane departure alert is typically part of a collection of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) that come standard in modern cars. It goes by many names depending on the manufacturer ("lane departure mitigation," "active lane-keeping assistant," etc.), but they all work similarly.
The system keeps your car from swerving to the next lane or the road shoulder by issuing audible warnings or haptic feedback on the steering wheel. Some systems could automatically steer the vehicle to the lane center if the driver fails to respond.
Lane-keeping assistance uses forward-facing cameras (and, in some cases, infrared sensors) to monitor the lane markings of a particular road. If it detects the vehicle drifting out of lane, the system warns the driver and could perform a steering correction to keep the car centered.
Other vehicle models have an upgraded lane-keeping assist that adds lane-centering features with steering assist to guide the vehicle around curves with almost zero human intervention. Drivers can override lane-keeping assist by resisting the steering input (tugging at the wheel) or using turn signals when changing lanes.
Does my car need lane-keeping assistance?
Since lane-keeping assist is commonly part of an advanced driving assistance package, the system works with other ADAS features like blind-spot warnings and automatic emergency braking. However, drivers could permanently turn off or disengage the lane-keeping function in urban settings by toggling the on/off button on the steering wheel or infotainment screen.
Remember that lane-keeping or lane-departure alerts need clear, visible lane markings to work effectively and are most suitable for highway driving. Then again, the system's annoying beeps and warnings could prove unbearable when driving on city streets or narrow country roads with inconsistent or zero lane markers.
So, is lane assist worth it? Up to 26% of road accidents with injuries/fatalities are preventable with lane-keeping assistance, and about 40% of fatal crashes happen with vehicles straying between lanes. Lane-keeping assistance could be a lifesaver and mitigate the effects of fatigue, drowsiness, or distracted driving. The good news is you can turn it on or off, but don't forget to engage lane assist when driving on the highway.