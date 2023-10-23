Is Lane Assist Actually Worth It? (And Do You Really Need It?)

Lane-keeping assist or lane departure alert is typically part of a collection of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) that come standard in modern cars. It goes by many names depending on the manufacturer ("lane departure mitigation," "active lane-keeping assistant," etc.), but they all work similarly.

The system keeps your car from swerving to the next lane or the road shoulder by issuing audible warnings or haptic feedback on the steering wheel. Some systems could automatically steer the vehicle to the lane center if the driver fails to respond.

Lane-keeping assistance uses forward-facing cameras (and, in some cases, infrared sensors) to monitor the lane markings of a particular road. If it detects the vehicle drifting out of lane, the system warns the driver and could perform a steering correction to keep the car centered.

Other vehicle models have an upgraded lane-keeping assist that adds lane-centering features with steering assist to guide the vehicle around curves with almost zero human intervention. Drivers can override lane-keeping assist by resisting the steering input (tugging at the wheel) or using turn signals when changing lanes.