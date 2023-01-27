The Best Driver Assistance Systems You Can Buy That Aren't Tesla Autopilot

Since the introduction of the Ford Model T in 1908 (via Ford), automobiles have enjoyed a steady evolution in all parts of their technology. We've seen developments in vehicle design and aerodynamics, transmission and differential systems, and even the energy sources used to power our cars. Now, it's clear that the driving experience is the next frontier of innovation, hence the goal of self-driving automobiles — cars that can perform one or more driving functions without the direct control of the driver.

It's also clear, though, that there's a stiff race among the companies invested in this driver-assistance tech. While Tesla dominates the automotive industry by both market share and valuation, it is neck deep in competition with other brands like Mercedes-Benz and General Motors to offer the most cutting-edge self-driving vehicles. These and many other manufacturers work with the levels of autonomous driving outlined by the Society of Automotive Engineers, or SAE International: Level 0 – No Driving Automation, Level 1 – Driver Assistance, Level 2 – Partial Driving Automation, Level 3 – Conditional Driving Automation, Level 4 – High Driving Automation, and Level 5 – Full Driving Automation.

Admittedly, we still have a long way to go before Level 5 self-driving becomes a reality. And so automobile companies have chosen to move through each level while ensuring a smooth driving experience and guaranteed safety. Combining these factors with other upsides of a vehicle such as design, cost, and range, it's easy to see how you might prefer a driver-assistance system that isn't Tesla Autopilot. Let's check them out.