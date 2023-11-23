Fact Or Myth: Should You Warm Up Your Car Before Driving In The Cold?

The bottom line is that it's a myth that you should warm up any modern car before driving in the cold. Oil is essential for lubricating the engines of gas-powered cars. When you start your vehicle, it takes the oil pump about 20-30 seconds to fully lubricate the engine.

While the engine may not be completely warm within this time frame, it is ready to drive. However, if you let your engine idle for several minutes, the oil will drain away from its key components, which could increase friction and cause wear and tear. As a result, many car manufacturers recommend starting the car, buckling in, and driving off almost immediately.

When it's really cold outside, you may be tempted to leave your engine idling for 10 minutes or more to warm up the interior and defrost the windows. While you should never put your safety or that of your passengers at risk by trying to peek out of a windshield covered in frost or ice, you should also keep in mind that driving is the quickest and most efficient way to heat your engine.

A good wintertime routine is to start your engine, get out of your car to remove any ice or snow, give your defroster enough time to start blowing warm air, and get on the road as soon as possible.