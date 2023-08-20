3 Defrosting Techniques You Should Never Use On Your Car's Windshield

You've probably considered using a hairdryer as a defrosting tool around the house before, maybe to loosen up something that's been stuck in the freezer for a while. By that logic, it makes some degree of sense to try and use one to loosen up ice and frost on your car's windshield. But do you know why they call it a "hairdryer?" Because it's only meant to be used on your hair, and definitely not on your car.

There are three very good reasons you shouldn't use a hair dryer on your car. The first is our old friend, thermal shock. If you attempt to heat a car's windshield with a hair dryer, the heat won't flow evenly, meaning you'll have a windshield that's half-hot-half-cold. When two parts of a whole have opposing temperatures, you're asking for a thermal shock-induced crack.

The other two reasons are more practical. Hairdryers are only designed to put out a very specific amount of heat, even on high, so attempting to defrost a windshield with one is probably going to take an annoyingly long time, assuming the windshield doesn't crack immediately. Finally, do you have an outlet in your garage you can plug a hairdryer into? Is the cord even long enough? Maybe your hairdryer is battery-powered, but that still doesn't solve the other concerns.