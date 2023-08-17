The Parking Rule To Remember When You Have A Cracked Windshield
Driving with a cracked windshield is annoying, hazardous, and against the law. If your car has a windshield crack (or chip) larger than ¾ inch in diameter, if there are two separate cracks within three inches of each other, or there are intersecting cracks in the driver's line of sight, Federal law states your car is illegal to drive.
However, the law could vary in some U.S. states, and some could require insurance providers to replace the cracked or chipped windshield under comprehensive insurance guidelines.
No matter the case, you'll spend time and money to repair or replace a cracked windshield. Not all cars have the Gorilla Glass option, such as Mopar favorites like the Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator, and all vehicles on or off-road are susceptible to chipped windshields from flying rocks, debris, and severe weather conditions. When a crack does occur, some remedies could prevent the damage from spreading to other areas.
Avoid parking under the sun
It may not seem visually noticeable, but extreme weather changes could wreak havoc on the integrity of a cracked windshield. For instance, rapidly heating a frozen windshield with a hair dryer or pouring scalding hot water directly on the icy surface could cause cracks to form, or make small cracks bigger. It's the same issue in the summer when extreme temperature spikes could make windshield glass more fragile or susceptible to cracking.
Additionally, continuous exposure to rain, snow, or direct sunlight can make small cracks more prominent and noticeable, making it harder to avoid the long arm of the law. Make it a habit to park under the shade if your car has a cracked windshield. Better yet, it's wise to seek professional help and determine if your windshield is repairable or needs replacement.
If insurance doesn't cover it, consider that a windshield replacement typically costs $200 to $400, depending on the vehicle. Meanwhile, a salvageable windshield with few or smaller cracks would cost about $40 to $50 to repair.