The Parking Rule To Remember When You Have A Cracked Windshield

Driving with a cracked windshield is annoying, hazardous, and against the law. If your car has a windshield crack (or chip) larger than ¾ inch in diameter, if there are two separate cracks within three inches of each other, or there are intersecting cracks in the driver's line of sight, Federal law states your car is illegal to drive.

However, the law could vary in some U.S. states, and some could require insurance providers to replace the cracked or chipped windshield under comprehensive insurance guidelines.

No matter the case, you'll spend time and money to repair or replace a cracked windshield. Not all cars have the Gorilla Glass option, such as Mopar favorites like the Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator, and all vehicles on or off-road are susceptible to chipped windshields from flying rocks, debris, and severe weather conditions. When a crack does occur, some remedies could prevent the damage from spreading to other areas.