Motor Oil: Understanding The Classifications And What Sets Them Apart

When you look at a bottle of motor oil, you are assaulted by all the numbers and letters and whether or not it's synthetic. Without knowing what those figures signify, it can look almost random when it's anything but. Additionally, there are multiple classifications of motor oil that are better suited to one particular sort of car over the other. Knowing what these numbers and classifications mean can help you discover the best type of oil for your car and also help you prevent mistakes from putting in the wrong type of oil.

The first number you will likely notice will be formatted like "5W-30" or "10W-30," and there are many more you might run across. This refers to the engine's viscosity (the ease of flow) at different temperatures. The first number, with a "W" suffix, refers to its performance in cold weather or Winter. The second number refers to the oil's performance as the engine heats up. Lower is better. However, you want an oil that retains at least some thickness as the engine heats up to protect vital components. It's always recommended to use the oil viscosity recommended by your car's owner's manual. Modern car engines are tuned with a specific oil viscosity in mind, and messing with that can damage your engine.