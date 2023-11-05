Here's What Happens If You Put The Wrong Type Of Oil In Your Car

Car maintenance is an almost constant worry. The main power a vehicle needs, of course, is its fuel, whether that's gas, diesel, electricity, or some combination of those. This can be difficult to keep track of in itself at times, but our needy vehicles have more exacting requirements than that.

Another regular job, and one that some vehicle owners can (but never should) leave on the back burner, is an oil change. Almost as much as the fuel itself, this gloopy liquid is the lifeblood of a car. It's to be administered with care, though, because it's not necessarily a one-size-fits-all scenario. You might think that there's little to choose between the different types, but some oils are more suited to specific vehicles.

It won't typically be very detrimental to inadvertently use the wrong type, but drivers run the risk of potential engine damage if they do. Here's a closer look at the different types of oil and how they can affect cars they weren't meant for.