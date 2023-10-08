5 Things You Need To Stop Doing If You Drive A Manual Transmission Car

While stick-shift cars aren't in vogue anymore, with automatic shifters being the industry standard, there are still plenty of older and custom rides out there with manual transmissions. As long as you know how to shift gears properly, it's a fun way to drive, keeping you fully engaged with the road and allowing you to open up the engine and feel the horsepower.

However, compared to driving with an automatic transmission, there are more things that can go wrong with a manual transmission, and we don't just mean the engine stalling out because you forgot to change gears. Using a manual shifter puts the responsibility of your car's finer control aspects on you, which means you need to treat it properly and follow the rules, lest you end up damaging your gearbox and clutch or mucking up your engine. Driving a manual is all about feeling out the finer points, so consider dropping these habits as a part of that process.