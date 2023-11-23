Engine Care 101: What You Need To Do To Keep Your Motor Running Long-Term

Cars are expensive to operate, especially with the cost of gasoline on the rise. Repair costs vary widely by model and location, but most engine rebuilds or replacements will run thousands of dollars, meaning you'll want to do everything you can to extend your engine's life as long as possible. Some of these tips are things you'll want to do while behind the wheel, while others are maintenance tasks you can do yourself or enlist a professional mechanic to do for you.

Many DIY auto maintenance tasks can be handled with a basic set of wrenches, screwdrivers, and ratchets, and purchasing a factory service manual for your vehicle will give you step-by-step guides for routine maintenance jobs and repairs as well as accurate information with regards to the proper fluids, spark plugs, filters, and torque specifications for your car or truck. Dealership service departments are also usually willing to answer questions for automotive do-it-yourselfers and public libraries often have service manuals available for you to check out. With all of that in mind, let's look at a few things you can do to keep your engine running efficiently for a long time.