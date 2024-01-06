How Often Do You Actually Need To Change Your Car's Oil?

Back in the day, people were told to change the oil in their cars every 3,000 miles. There were no reservations, restrictions, or excuses about it. That was likely thanks to a clever marketing tactic used by oil companies and automakers to sell more oil, but it's a rule of thumb that has stuck with generations of consumers.

But during that time, things like synthetic oil and computers that ran real-time diagnostics like oil-life monitoring systems that told you exactly when the engine needed new lubrication simply didn't exist. The only indicator informing drivers that it was time for a change was the oil light warning on the dashboard — the passage of time and how many miles somebody drove the vehicle — or manually pulling the dipstick from the engine block and checking oil levels. Many oil change places still put the little sticker in the corner of the window showing the date and mileage of your next service (so the ploy continues to some degree).

The actual answer is an ironic paradox because it can be both confusing and simplistic. On the one hand, you have several variables to consider, such as how one drives, what conditions one drives in, and the age of the vehicle. Conversely, the most straightforward answer is that no matter if your car is under warranty or not, always follow what the owner's manual says.