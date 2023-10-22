Is It Actually Cheaper To Change Your Car's Oil Yourself?

First, if you drive anything even remotely performance-related or exotic and you don't have a hydraulic lift for your car and a garage full of tools, it may be best to take your car to a specialist or just the dealership for preventative maintenance. Good specialized shops have all the tools, know-how, and parts to get the job done and get you on your way as quickly and up to (or exceeding) factory-spec as possible. Additionally, a good shop will check other fluids (washer fluid, coolant, power steering fluid, etc), your tire pressure, lights, and the underside of your car while they work.

Before changing your oil, you will need basic things: oil, an oil filter, tools to remove the oil or drain plug, a means to prop your car up to get underneath it, and something to capture the drained oil. Occasionally, some cars need to have a new drain plug gasket with every oil change. Read your owner's manual for more information about your specific car. If you already have a nice set of tools and a ramp or lift, doing the job might be quick and pain-free. Again, it depends on the car.

Take a look at the oil change prices for shops around you. Many national chains like Pep Boys or NTB offer discounts and prices that may rival the cost of buying materials yourself. If the price of an oil change is something you can live with, then it may be prudent to go that route.