Is It Actually Cheaper To Change Your Car's Oil Yourself?
Changing your oil regularly is vital to keeping your car's engine alive and healthy. Without the proper amount of fresh oil, the internal components of your car won't be lubricated enough to operate safely and efficiently. With old oil or not enough oil, your car can very quickly become a paperweight. As with any car repair or maintenance operation, the question of cost and your ability to accomplish the task yourself likely weigh pretty highly.
So, is it more cost-effective to change your oil by yourself? The answer isn't a clean-cut yes or no. It all depends on what car you drive, how many prerequisite tools you already own, and how much you value your own time. Depending on your car, an oil change operation may cost more than it would cost for a local shop to do the same thing. Inversely, it might take a few minutes and a trip to the auto parts store for parts to save money. Plus, oil changes can be more or less expensive depending on the shops in your area and which specific shop you use. A dealership may be significantly more expensive than a local shop or chain store.
Tallying up the cost
First, if you drive anything even remotely performance-related or exotic and you don't have a hydraulic lift for your car and a garage full of tools, it may be best to take your car to a specialist or just the dealership for preventative maintenance. Good specialized shops have all the tools, know-how, and parts to get the job done and get you on your way as quickly and up to (or exceeding) factory-spec as possible. Additionally, a good shop will check other fluids (washer fluid, coolant, power steering fluid, etc), your tire pressure, lights, and the underside of your car while they work.
Before changing your oil, you will need basic things: oil, an oil filter, tools to remove the oil or drain plug, a means to prop your car up to get underneath it, and something to capture the drained oil. Occasionally, some cars need to have a new drain plug gasket with every oil change. Read your owner's manual for more information about your specific car. If you already have a nice set of tools and a ramp or lift, doing the job might be quick and pain-free. Again, it depends on the car.
Take a look at the oil change prices for shops around you. Many national chains like Pep Boys or NTB offer discounts and prices that may rival the cost of buying materials yourself. If the price of an oil change is something you can live with, then it may be prudent to go that route.