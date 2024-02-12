10 DIY Engine Maintenance Tasks You Can Do At Home

There's nothing worse than getting ready for work early in the morning, only to go out to your car and find the battery has gone dead. (Except for finding your car has been stolen. That is objectively worse.) But if your battery is wasted, do not fret. You can replace it yourself with minimal basic tools.

With the exception of a few particular models, replacing the battery is easy. However, if you own a Dodge Journey, you may need a tow, as the battery is located behind the fender liner in front of the left wheel and takes more than an hour to replace. Otherwise, most cars these days either have the battery prominently located under the hood and easily accessible, or in the trunk. A few models, such as some Buicks, put the battery under the rear seat. These are all relatively easy positions, as long as you can gain access with minimal effort. It is important to always remove the negative cable first and replace it last — this prevents accidentally starting a fire by grounding the positive battery post with your wrench.

You will also want to research your car, as some models can have ECU issues when swapping a battery. I used to work at a Volkswagen dealer where usually (once a month), someone had to tow their Beetle to the dealer because it lost programming for the keys. Late-model BMWs also need to have the ECU updated to tell it the battery is new. With a cursory search online, you should be able to avoid any of these issues.