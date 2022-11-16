What's The Worst Current Dodge Model? Here's What Car Fans Said - Exclusive Survey
American automaker Dodge has been around for decades and was once the brand you turned to if you wanted a Chrysler but weren't keen on the Plymouth models. Dodge Grand Caravans were a particularly popular type of minivan in the U.S. for years, and the company was once tightly associated with RAM, which was a sub-brand found stamped on pickup trucks far and wide. Above those popular offerings, however, is Dodge's wide lineup of muscle cars, including ones like the officially defunct Dodge Viper hypercar through modern options like the Challenger.
Despite maintaining a presence on U.S. roads for decades, Dodge isn't particularly popular in the country, with the Charger arguably being the big exception. In the second quarter of 2022, Stellantis — Dodge's current owner — reported quarterly figures showing a 30% nosedive in Dodge sales (via Cox Auto). To be fair, though, Jeep, RAM, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo sales were all down during that time period, too, with only Chrysler seeing an oddly massive increase of 95%. Which Dodge model isn't getting much love from the public? We recently conducted a survey to find out.
It was a close race between the Hornet and Journey
Our survey spanned 611 people living in the U.S., each of whom indicated which current Dodge model they think is the worst of the lineup. Challenger fans can rest easy, as the popular muscle car earned a measly 7.54% of the votes, putting it in last place. The Charger, too, proved popular with only 10.82% of the votes, and that was only a fraction of a percent under RAM's 10.98% overall ranking.
The percentages jump from there, however, indicating that three models, in particular, aren't viewed very favorably among consumers and that opinions on which is worst are polarized. The Dodge Durango earned 19.02% of the votes, while the Dodge Journey earned considerably more at 24.9%. However, the Dodge Hornet took the top slot, just barely beating the Journey with an overall 26.77% of votes, making it the worst model — though fans may change their minds when the flashy 2023 Hornet arrives.