What's The Worst Current Dodge Model? Here's What Car Fans Said - Exclusive Survey

American automaker Dodge has been around for decades and was once the brand you turned to if you wanted a Chrysler but weren't keen on the Plymouth models. Dodge Grand Caravans were a particularly popular type of minivan in the U.S. for years, and the company was once tightly associated with RAM, which was a sub-brand found stamped on pickup trucks far and wide. Above those popular offerings, however, is Dodge's wide lineup of muscle cars, including ones like the officially defunct Dodge Viper hypercar through modern options like the Challenger.

Despite maintaining a presence on U.S. roads for decades, Dodge isn't particularly popular in the country, with the Charger arguably being the big exception. In the second quarter of 2022, Stellantis — Dodge's current owner — reported quarterly figures showing a 30% nosedive in Dodge sales (via Cox Auto). To be fair, though, Jeep, RAM, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo sales were all down during that time period, too, with only Chrysler seeing an oddly massive increase of 95%. Which Dodge model isn't getting much love from the public? We recently conducted a survey to find out.