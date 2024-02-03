The Average Cost Of An Oil Change (And How To Know If You're Being Scammed)

The average cost of an essential oil change depends on many factors, like the type of oil (conventional, semi-synthetic, or fully synthetic), the material cost (oil filters, additives, etc.), the make and model of your vehicle, the engine size — bigger engines need more oil — and your location, as labor costs vary by state.

According to Kelly Blue Book, an oil and filter change using conventional engine oil should cost between $35 to $75, including labor. Meanwhile, synthetic blend motor oils cost between $40 to $100, while a full-synthetic oil change costs between $65 to $125. The price difference is worth the money, since an engine running on synthetic oil requires fewer oil changes than a similar engine with conventional motor oil.

If you want to save more, a DIY oil change costs only $30 for conventional oil and about $50 for synthetic motor oil, but you need the tools and know-how to finish the job.