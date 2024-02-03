The Average Cost Of An Oil Change (And How To Know If You're Being Scammed)
The average cost of an essential oil change depends on many factors, like the type of oil (conventional, semi-synthetic, or fully synthetic), the material cost (oil filters, additives, etc.), the make and model of your vehicle, the engine size — bigger engines need more oil — and your location, as labor costs vary by state.
According to Kelly Blue Book, an oil and filter change using conventional engine oil should cost between $35 to $75, including labor. Meanwhile, synthetic blend motor oils cost between $40 to $100, while a full-synthetic oil change costs between $65 to $125. The price difference is worth the money, since an engine running on synthetic oil requires fewer oil changes than a similar engine with conventional motor oil.
If you want to save more, a DIY oil change costs only $30 for conventional oil and about $50 for synthetic motor oil, but you need the tools and know-how to finish the job.
How to save money on engine oil changes
Unless you're willing to get down and dirty with a do-it-yourself oil change, you could avoid scams and save money by asking around and comparing prices. Moreover, shops and garages typically offer discount coupons for preventative maintenance services like oil changes and brake inspections.
If you have a newer car, the dealership might have oil change packages that include the oil, labor, and other genuine parts. We have no qualms about DIY oil changes, but newer cars are typically more complex and have more parts to inspect, replace, or remove. Dealerships have trained technicians and sophisticated tools to finish the job efficiently.
Another way to save money is to refer to the owner's manual to determine the type of oil required. Older car engines would typically need cheaper conventional or synthetic-blend motor oils. Lastly, it helps to scrutinize service add-ons like engine additives and pre-inspections that could raise the cost further. Regular oil changes are essential to maintain a smooth-running, clean-burning engine, but it doesn't mean you need to spend big bucks to get it right.