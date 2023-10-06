How To Know When It's Time To Change Your Car's Air Filter

Your car's air filter may not need checking and changing quite as often as, say the oil, but you definitely should change it from time to time. This can be done in a shop or at home if you're comfortable with it, but failure to stay on top of the filter could result in a drop in gas mileage.

It's recommended that you change out the air filter at least once every 30,000 miles, though if you live in an area more prone to dust and dirt in the air, you should swap it out closer to 15,000 miles or so. But that's for general maintenance and regular wear and tear.

Depending on the situation, your vehicle, your environment, and loads of other factors, your air filter may not always follow that 15,000 to 30,000-mile guideline. In the event that you suspect something might be up with your air filter (despite it not complying with the typical mileage) or you aren't sure how many miles it has left, there are telltale signs that can still give you a heads-up.