How To Save Money When Replacing Your Car's Air Filter

All vehicles require consumable materials like oils, coolants, brake fluids, and filters to function correctly. However, one of the most neglected parts of a gasoline car is the air filter, particularly the engine and cabin filter. Any vehicle has at least two air filters, one for the engine and another for the HVAC or air conditioning.

Depending on the make and model of your ride, changing the air filter once a year or every 12,000 miles will keep the engine running smoothly. Furthermore, inspecting the air filter should coincide with regular oil changes. Poor gas mileage, mediocre performance, and a check engine light can be signs of a dirty or clogged air filter.

Meanwhile, the cabin filter needs replacing every 15,000 miles, but other manufacturers could recommend longer intervals of 25,000 to 30,000 miles. The reality is you can swap the cabin filter regularly to avoid respiratory problems like asthma, allergies, sinus infections, etc. As the name suggests, the cabin filter cleans the air inside your car, ensuring you and the passengers have cleaner air to breathe.