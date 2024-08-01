What Are The Different Types Of Combustion Engines & How Do They Work?

For hundreds of years of human history, the invention that has defined our ability to travel, explore, and expand our boundaries has been the combustion engine. This hallmark of mechanical development has existed in one form or another as far back as the late 1700s with the invention of the gas turbine, but it really came into its own when the concept was patented by German inventor Nicolaus Otto in 1876 and then refined by engineers Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach in 1885.

Since then, the combustion engine has reliably served as the backbone of gasoline engines and modern movement in general, powering our cars, boats, aircraft, and more. While car companies are increasingly working toward hydrogen-powered engines and EVs, we should never forget the massive impact the combustion engine had on humanity's overall development. Of course, to properly appreciate the impact of the combustion engine, you need to know how it works. In actuality, modern internal combustion engines come in two distinct varieties, spark-ignition and compression-ignition. These have several small, yet distinct differences.