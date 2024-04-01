5 Car Companies That Are Working On Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles

In the pursuit of attaining emission-free driving, major car manufacturers around the globe have started pushing out a greater variety of electric vehicles — and owning one has never been more accessible. Despite the challenges that EVs face, there is constant growth in the development of new technologies to promote a cleaner future.

You might have heard of hydrogen-powered vehicles that utilize a source of energy that is seemingly the perfect alternative to traditional fossil fuels to power our engines. If you're familiar with battery-powered electric vehicles, the principle of how hydrogen vehicle engines work is not a hard concept to grasp. These fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) also rely on batteries to power the motors, but they source this electrical energy using fuel cells powered by hydrogen.

This brings the goodness of driving an electric vehicle by also eliminating the long charging times since refueling the hydrogen tanks takes a couple of minutes at best. While the science and potential behind FCEVs are promising, we are still a ways away from them becoming the industry norm. Despite the challenges in engineering and development, big names in the car manufacturing space have been working to deliver a commercial-grade hydrogen-powered vehicle to the masses.