2023 BMW iX5 Hydrogen First Drive: It's An EV From A Parallel Universe

Imagine a parallel universe where vehicles using internal combustion are soon to be outlawed, their polluting engines replaced by electric motors just as they are here on Earth. These motors are compact, powerful and highly efficient but, unlike those we're familiar with, they aren't powered by big, heavy onboard batteries.

Instead they draw on electricity created by a miniature power station, itself fed by hydrogen stored in a tank and oxygen captured from the air outside. Just a few gallons in capacity, the tank is filled in a minute or so from a pump at the site of a former roadside gas station. Also used to power trucks and other large vehicles, this fuel gives the electric car a range of about 310 miles and the only emission is water.

This is the parallel universe BMW is attempting to build with its iX5 Hydrogen, an electric SUV currently being tested around the world to see if hydrogen is a plausible alternative to battery-powered vehicles.

To be clear, this is not BMW trying to prove hydrogen is better than batteries. Instead it wants to determine whether there's space in the future car market for both fuel sources. One for the majority of us and our everyday needs, in the form of batteries, and one for those who need to cover a lot of miles, haul a lot of weight, or both.