2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV Plug-In Fuel-Cell SUV Puts Its Electric Bet On Hydrogen

The market share for electric vehicles is steadily creeping up, and the US alone is estimated to have over 2.4 million EVs and hybrids combined, nearly half of which were sold in 2023. Meanwhile, alternative non-polluting fuels such as hydrogen fuel cells are enticing enthusiasts in the backdrop, and Japanese car brands are helping lead the charge toward them.

Honda, which has some experience dabbling with the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle (HFCV) engine on the 2021 Honda Clarity — and FCX nearly two decades prior — is formally revealing its latest vehicle with this engine. It just announced the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV with a hydrogen-based fuel cell developed alongside General Motors.

The FCEV segment is nascent for its non-traditional use of the electric motor. Instead of the large battery pack that stores and provides power to an electric engine on a traditional EV, an FCEV uses a fuel cell, usually hydrogen-based, as its power source. The hydrogen is combusted to charge an intermediary battery that propels the wheels.