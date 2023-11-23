The Power Of Hydro: How Hydrogen Vehicle Engines Work

A little more than a decade ago, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles appeared poised to challenge hybrid and battery-powered electric vehicles as a green alternative to gasoline-powered cars and trucks, but the hydrogen revolution never happened. Although EVs come with their own complex issues, the lack of a hydrogen refueling infrastructure and the flammability of hydrogen gas doomed that technology as a viable consumer alternative. Only about 15,000 hydrogen-powered vehicles are on the road in the United States, and all of them are in California. That number is dwarfed by the more than 2 million electric vehicles in the U.S.

Ironically, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are essentially EVs in that they are powered by electric motors that get their juice from an electrochemical reaction between hydrogen and a catalyst such as platinum. The hydrogen gas is stored in a tank and then channeled to a stack of fuel cells, where it is converted to electricity, which is stored in a battery. The only emission from hydrogen vehicles is water vapor.