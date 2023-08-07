The Biggest Problems With Electric Cars That Still Haven't Been Solved

There's arguably never been a better time to buy an electric car. Most major manufacturers now have at least one EV in their lineup, with many more on the way soon. The days of laughable double-digit ranges are long gone, and the longest-range EVs on the market can now travel as far as most gas-powered cars without needing to charge. There's a long list of things that EVs are better at than their combustion-engined counterparts, and the best electric cars on the market span every major segment from pickups to luxury sedans.

However, just because EV technology is rapidly advancing doesn't mean it's without its flaws. Electric vehicle adoption in the U.S. remains relatively low, and for a good reason — many of the biggest remaining problems are considered deal breakers by buyers and will need to be fully remedied before EVs become the default option for most people. The trouble is, solutions for these problems are not always straightforward, taking years of work and potentially billions of dollars to fix, and that's if they can be fixed at all.

Here are the most important issues that EV designers are still working to solve.