3 Ways To Keep Track Of Your Car's Maintenance Schedule

Digital spreadsheets are used by several people to keep track of many of life's important details like monthly expenses and one's workout routine. In that case, why not use a spreadsheet to track your car's maintenance schedule? If you do a quick internet search, you can find templates for the spreadsheet program you prefer that already have the necessary information planted in the proper columns and rows.

For Microsoft Excel, there is a Vehicle Service Record template that lets you write in the cost of service for many of the standard car maintenance needs plus the service date and the mileage the service was performed at. For Google Sheets, you can find a fairly simple Vehicle Maintenance Log that allows you to write in the date of service, mileage, work performed, and the cost. However, if you're looking for a spreadsheet that's a bit more helpful, there is a LiveAbout Car Maintenance Log that gives you instructions on when to check for certain maintenance requirements like checking the lights monthly and changing the oil every three months or 3,000 miles.

However, if none of these templates appeal to you, you can always make your own spreadsheet while using a template as a guide. If you really want an intricate spreadsheet, though, try using ChatGPT to help you write formulas, so it's quick and painless.