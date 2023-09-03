5 Hidden Notion Features You Need To Know About

Custom icons come in handy when you want to label your Notion pages visually. For instance, you can use a shopping cart icon for your grocery list, a calendar icon for your monthly schedule, and a cash icon for your budget planner. Icons are an excellent alternative to page emojis, especially since the emoji collection is currently pretty limited. However, if you think that you can only use icons in the page header, think again. Icons can be a game-changer in your databases, too.

If you frequently use a table database, you already know that the properties (the names of the columns making up your table) come with default icons. Unfortunately, they're typically not related to the names you assign to the properties. Take the Number property, for example. Its icon is a hashtag, but if you rename it to "Amount purchased," the hashtag icon doesn't seem to go well with that name. To change the icon, you only need to click on the property name, select the icon next to the name, and pick your preferred icon from the library.

Similarly, you can change the icon of the database view itself. To do so, click on the name of the database view and choose Edit view from the drop-down menu. On the View Options, click on the icon box to the left of the database view name and select the icon you want to change it to.