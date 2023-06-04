How To Use Notion AI For Next-Level Note-Taking

If you enjoy taking digital notes, you've probably encountered Notion before. It's an app for your browser, desktop, and phone, making your notes readily accessible across different platforms. People across the globe use it for a slew of purposes, from personal tasks like habit tracking and wedding planning to professional needs like document archiving and project management. All these are possible thanks to Notion's wide range of features. Unlike other note-taking apps with only a text field for your notes, Notion boasts more advanced elements like databases, toggle lists, inline equations, and embedded images and videos.

And recently, riding on the wave of the artificial intelligence trend, the app has also developed its own AI tool: Notion AI. The company co-founder and CEO Ivan Zhao said that Notion AI is "your teammate before, during, and after the writing process." In this post, we'll explore the features of this new Notion add-on and how to use them.