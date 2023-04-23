How To Schedule Tweets On Twitter For Free

Among social media platforms, Twitter is best known for its quick-fire nature. With that restrictive character limit, there's no time for meandering off-topic. Until 2017, users had only 140 characters to work with, a time when every piece of punctuation truly counted. This also means, however, that a Tweet is theoretically much faster to produce than a lengthier social media rant elsewhere.

Still, that doesn't mean the most dedicated users have the time to keep their account activity monstrously high. Japanese user @VENETHIS, for instance, has sent 37.9 million Tweets, a world record by a huge margin for the Japanese online gamer. When pumping out Tweets in such sheer numbers, a little automation would surely go a long way.

Many users take advantage of scheduling services and functionality, whether to ensure that time-sensitive tweets get out at a precise moment or spreading tweets throughout the day more evenly. It's possible to use this feature without paying for the privilege, and here's how it's done.