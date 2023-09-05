5 Tips You Should Know If You're New To Using Notion

With all the fancy bells and whistles Notion offers, chances are you won't understand all of them in one go. It will likely take you hours on end to build a page from scratch, too. If you want to get the hang of using Notion but don't like spending forever watching and reading tutorials, then templates are the way to go. Notion templates are ready-made pages you can start using right away. They're typically designed for specific purposes. For instance, you can find a template for personal use, like wedding planning and habit tracking, or for office use, like project management and employee directory.

You can easily find your template of choice from the official Notion template collection. They're neatly organized into Work, School, Personal, Projects, Wiki, and Docs categories to help you find what you need in a jiffy. Some of these templates cost a couple of bucks, but you can also use some for free. There are also third-party template galleries like aNotioneer, Red Gregory, and Notion Pages you can check out. If you're after more premium templates, browse through the paid ones on Gumroad and Etsy. Once you have the link to your preferred template, simply open it and click on the Duplicate button on the upper right of the screen. Then, sign in to your Notion account if you haven't already. This will automatically add that Notion template to your account, and you'll be free to edit and use it as you please.