The Best Android Widgets For Tracking Habits

MyRoutine comes with just one widget option, but unlike other habit tracker apps, you can interact with this widget even without upgrading to a paid premium version. When you add it to your home screen, you'll see a list of all your goals with a little check box next to each one. Simply tap on the checkbox to mark the habit as "done." This will then show up not as a boring old checkmark but as a designated emoji for that particular habit. For instance, "Do 40 squats" is marked by a leg emoji and "Gua sha my face" has a smiley emoji.

Marinel Sigue/SlashGear

You can easily customize the emoji for each habit within the app. Apart from this fun checklist, the widget also has little buttons on the top-right corner representing morning, afternoon, and night. When all three buttons are colored (meaning, they're not gray), you can see all your habits for the day. To view only specific habits, turn off one or two of the buttons. For example, if you want to see only your morning habits, tap on the afternoon and night buttons to turn them off. Similarly, if you need only your habits for the morning and afternoon, turn off the night button.

Additionally, a big benefit of MyRoutine over other habit trackers is that the free version offers up to 15 habits. Most apps let you add only three to five.