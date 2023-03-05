The Best Widgets To Add To Your Android Phone's Home Screen

Unless you're a minimalist who hates screen clutter, you likely have at least one or two widgets on your Android phone. These little applets are fantastic time-savers, providing you quick access to the original app's frequently-used features and information right from your home screen — no need to launch the app itself. Android widgets come in different shapes and sizes and offer various functionalities. Some widgets simply act as a shortcut to the original app, while others come with specific features.

If you're fairly new to Android widgets, don't worry; they're quite easy to use. You just need to add them to your home screen, and you're good to go. Tap and hold an empty space on your home screen, select Widgets from the menu, and then long press on the widget of your choice.

If you're looking to maximize your Android device and customize it with widgets, there are a dozen useful ones you can easily install. Here are five of the best Android widgets.