The Best Android Phones Of 2022

Unless you're going on a digital detox retreat, you probably have a smartphone on you at all times. People don't just use phones for texting and calling anymore. Now, practically your entire life is on your smartphone — a virtual calendar to keep up with birthdays and meetings, precious photo and video memories, mobile games to keep you entertained in waiting rooms, and so much more.

When you use a smartphone for multiple hours every single day, it's important to make the right choice when it comes to upgrading to a new phone. Even if you've already made the decision to invest in an Android phone instead an iPhone, there's still so much to consider when choosing between the best of the best Android phones currently released.

One of the most important things to think about when choosing your next smartphone is how you feel about your current smartphone. Are there features you really hate? Or maybe a feature you can't live without? Considering this can help you greatly narrow your search. But without further ado, here are the best Android phones you can buy right now.