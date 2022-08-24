Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Flexibility Comes At A Price

It's fascinating just how normal the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 feels. True, we're now in the fourth generation of Samsung's full-size foldable phone, and the shocking — and not entirely successful — debut of the original smartphone in 2019 was a whole pandemic ago, but nonetheless, the evolution from cellular curio to nearing-mainstream tech has been swift and relentless.

Some of that you can probably blame on smartphone apathy: There is only so large, so slim, so fast, and so fancy that a traditional "glass slab" handset can get, before you bump up against the boredom border. The rest, though, is likely down to Samsung itself, and its own unstinting insistence that foldable phones are indeed the future.

It's tough not to be swept up by that enthusiasm, though it's equally hard not to see where the mass market's attention will fall in foldables. Where the Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes the Galaxy S22 and adds a hinge halfway down, the Fold 4 is an altogether bigger and more expensive sell. As a result, you can't really assess it through the standard gaze of the average smartphone buyer.