Google Announces Serious Productivity Features For Android Tablets

Among the first features introduced on the updated version of Android 12L includes the ability to drag and drop content from one app to another. The new feature allows users to click an image (say from Google Chrome), and simply drag it to a spreadsheet or a document. The drag and drop feature also works on Google Drive where you can now drag and drop files into a folder like you would on a computer for quick uploading.

Staying with Google Drive, the updated version of Android 12L now allows users to open two windows of Google Drive side by side. This nifty feature could be of great use to people who work with Google Drive frequently and need to manage the contents of folders without having to go back and forth from one folder to another. To enable this feature, the updated version of Android 12L now adds an option that says "Open in New Window" on the three-dot menu on any file stored within Google Drive.

While previous Android versions supported external accessories like keyboards and mice, their usage on Android was very rudimentary, with no support for advanced features like gestures and keyboard shortcuts. That changes effective today after Google announced several new keyboard shortcuts enabling users to perform tasks like select, cut, copy, paste, undo and redo with Google Workspace. Google claims that the newly supported keyboard shortcuts will help users improve their productivity. Google confirmed that these new features would roll out to users in the next few weeks.